ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Toyota Financial Services will open a new office in Alpharetta to become the company’s East Dealer Service Center. The investment of more than $8 million will bring 150 new jobs to area, state officials said.
“I’m excited for the new opportunities that this will provide the hardworking and skilled talent in Alpharetta, and we are grateful for Toyota Financial’s additional investment in Georgia,” said Gov. Brian Kemp.
Toyota Financial Services, the finance and insurance brand for Toyota in the United States, will open at 11625 Rainwater Drive in Alpharetta. The center will be one of three “hub” locations for the company that support automotive dealers across the nation. Employees will primarily analyze and make approval determinations on retail and lease credit applications received from dealerships.
“With a reputation for being one of Georgia’s best places to live, and a city experiencing its own economic and cultural growth, Alpharetta is ideal for Toyota’s evolution as we continue meeting the needs of our dealers and customers,” said Alec Hagey, Toyota Financial Services group vice president of sales, product, and marketing. “From the start, the city has been so welcoming, and we look forward to being a valued, contributing member of the community.”
Mayor Jim Gilvin welcomed the news and called Toyota’s selection an honor.
“Their investment here is a wonderful example of Alpharetta’s attractiveness for tech-based enterprises and a growing insurance and reinsurance industry sector,” Gilvin said.
Individuals interested in applying for a position at the company can visit toyota.com/usa/careers.
