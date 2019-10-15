ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Thrive Coworking recently announced it has been recognized as a winner of the second annual Coworker Members’ Choice Awards for Alpharetta. Members’ Choice award winners were determined based on feedback from thousands of coworking space members and users worldwide.
Launched in 2018, the Coworker Members’ Choice Awards are the only global coworking industry awards to recognize the top coworking spaces in each city.
To qualify for the awards, a coworking space must have a verified account on coworker.com and ensure their profile is up to date with complete information.
Last year, 345 coworking spaces received recognition based on a total of over 56,000 votes. The “Best Coworking Space” award is given to only one coworking space in each city. Spaces were ranked this year by a combined, weighted score of:
• Percentage of a space’s members/users who participate in the survey
• Total score from the survey’s results
• Number of reviews
• Average review rating
For a full list of this year’s winners, visit coworker.com/lab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.