Business name: The Barre Code Alpharetta

Owner: Ginger Ellington

About: The Barre Code offers a results-driven fitness program focusing on cardio, strength training and restoration. It hosts a variety of classes, body-positive motivation and custom music that lead to a unique experience, leaving each client stronger and more confident. All fitness levels are welcome.

Opened: Jan 20, 2020Address: 2500 Old Milton Pkwy, Suite 125, Alpharetta

Phone: 678-984-0722

Website: thebarrecode.com/studio/alpharetta

