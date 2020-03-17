Business name: The Barre Code Alpharetta
Owner: Ginger Ellington
About: The Barre Code offers a results-driven fitness program focusing on cardio, strength training and restoration. It hosts a variety of classes, body-positive motivation and custom music that lead to a unique experience, leaving each client stronger and more confident. All fitness levels are welcome.
Opened: Jan 20, 2020Address: 2500 Old Milton Pkwy, Suite 125, Alpharetta
Phone: 678-984-0722
Website: thebarrecode.com/studio/alpharetta
