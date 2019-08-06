A major differentiator to successfully running and growing a small business is leadership. Small business owners who are great leaders are more successful.
How would you rate your leadership qualities? The main attributes associated with being a good leader are very consistent, and there is also a strong connection between them.
Let’s start with the most important attribute: honesty. If you are not making honest and ethical behavior a top priority, you’re probably not viewed as a good leader by your employees.
Honesty goes hand-in-hand with having integrity. Integrity requires that you always tell the truth, to all people, in every situation.
Good leaders also have a vision of where they are going and what they are trying to accomplish. They share their vision in simplistic terms with all of their employees in a way that engages them to be part of the journey.
Good leaders also have courage, which means they are willing to take risks to achieve their vision.
A major attribute that also separates the good leaders is humility. Humility in leadership means that you have the self-confidence to recognize the value of your employees without feeling threatened. In other words, good ideas on how to improve your small business often come from employees, and your ability to recognize and leverage this requires humility.
Good leaders are meticulous planners, have a tremendous focus on getting things done, show their enthusiasm and confidence all the time, and inspire others to do the same. Are you a good leader or not?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.