COLUMBUS, Ga.— Synovus Mortgage has announced the arrival of veteran Atlanta originator Silvia Taylor and the Taylor mortgage team. The Taylor team originated more than $225 million in loans in 2018 and is a top lender for local homebuilders and a preferred lender with builders and developers throughout Atlanta.
In addition to Taylor, the Taylor team includes mortgage originators Jason Adams, Karen Rhodes, Lori Thompson, and Joey Dorsett. Support staff includes Mark Hoffmann, Stephanie Halloran, Andre Perry, Amanda Sinclair, and Heather Hoffmann.
The Taylor team is located at Synovus’ Alpharetta office at 8025 Westside Parkway.
