COLUMBUS, Ga. — Synovus Bank has named Matt McClure market executive for Northeast Atlanta. McClure joined Synovus in April 2010 and was previously senior vice president before his promotion. Synovus’ Northeast Atlanta market includes Forsyth, Gwinnett, DeKalb and North Fulton counties.
McClure is a long-time resident of Forsyth County, where he lives with his wife, Rachel, and their three children. He is currently on the boards of directors for the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce and Forsyth Community Clinic. He serves as a district representative for Forsyth County Parks and Recreation and is a former chairman of the United Way of Forsyth County and Leadership Forsyth.
He is a graduate of Spring Hill College.
