ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta businessman has launched a unique contest to promote local restaurants in the hopes of generating more customers during the coronavirus threat.

Jason Binder said he developed the idea to reward those who patronize local restaurants by giving them something fun to do and earn prizes at the same time. The concept behind Binder’s “Restaurant Bingo” is to create a slate of restaurants on a card, fit them into 25 squares, then let customers mark the cards every time they order a meal or buy a gift card from one of the listed establishments. There is one space open for “your choice” which can include any local restaurant.

“What happened was, most people are in their houses, and it’s been a few weeks now, and we’ve gone through our recipes and our normal list of restaurants,” Binder said. “So, we made a list at home, and thought it would be fun to make a bingo game.”

The idea took off further during a Rotary meeting where he shared the idea.

Binder calls his organization North Fulton Serves, named after his podcast that features stories of people who contribute to the community.

The group has gathered sponsors to buy gift cards to award as prizes for those who fill in five squares on the cards. The five do not have to be in any particular arrangement like in regular bingo.

Right now, North Fulton Serves has two cards, one highlighting downtown Alpharetta restaurants. The other features eating establishments elsewhere in the city.

Binder said he reached out to restaurants and businesses in Crabapple and in Roswell to spread the idea.

“I do want to branch it out so that it’s not just Alpharetta restaurants,” he said.

The restaurant sector has suffered its share of hardship since city and state emergency orders closed indoor dining as a guard against spread of the deadly coronavirus. Some have managed to limp through with curbside or home delivery, but staffs have been reduced to reflect the dwindling demand.

“I know the restaurants are going to open back up, but still, it’s not going to be business as usual for quite some time,” Binder said. “I think this is a fun way to rally community support.”

Binder said the venture could not have come off without the support of Jill Bernard of Southern Porch Homes, Steve Beecham of Hometown Mortgage and Appen Media Group.

Anyone with questions or who wants to add restaurant suggestions or contribute to the cause, can find more information at info@northfultonserves.com.