Is your sales team generating enough new leads each day to meet their sales objectives? Lead generation is the starting point for growing sales and keeping a steady stream of qualified leads in your pipeline will ensure that you will continue to grow your small business.
By definition, a “lead” is someone who has an interest in something your business provides. Generating sales leads is the process of making contact with prospective customers to create interest. Referrals are a top source of leads, and a good starting point for getting more referrals are your current customers. Have you asked your customers to refer business to you?
Tapping into your network of contacts, both business and personal, is also a great source.
Your friends and business contacts may know what you do but may not know the profile of an ideal referral. Let them know. You can also participate in networking events or join associations where you can interact with potential buyers at monthly meetings. There is nothing better than walking away from a meeting with a handful of new leads!
If your company hasn’t deployed lead generation technology, which automates the calling and email process, you may want to look into that. Generating new leads is a numbers game, and technology can exponentially increase the volume of contacts your sales team can make.
For small businesses that rely on new business to grow, there is virtually no chance of them being successful unless they can consistently generate new sales leads.
