Everyone has heard the term “Elevator Pitch.” It reflects the idea that you should be able to tell someone what you do in the span of a short elevator ride. Typically, an elevator ride is between 30 seconds and one minute. Quickly telling someone what you do and the benefits of working with you may help you get new business. What are you doing to perfect your elevator pitch?
Over my 40-year career, I’ve created, refined, modified, destroyed and utilized many different elevator pitches and have experimented with what works well and what doesn’t. I have come to find that if I just explain what I do, like I sell computers or consulting projects or credit cards, that the person I tell this to really has no idea what I do. Nor do they have a clue if what I do would be of value to them.
I’ve found that the “PAR” approach is the best. PAR stands for “Problem, Action, Results.” During my elevator pitch, I start by telling someone about the problems I solve, how I do it, and the results I can deliver. By doing it this way, they have a much better understanding of what I do.
The beauty of this approach is that they might have the same problem or refer me to a business colleague or friend who does. Done in the right way, an elevator pitch can be a powerful tool to uncover business opportunities and referrals to others.
Perfecting your elevator pitch will help you get more leads in your pipeline and more business on your books.
