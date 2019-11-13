Are you meeting with people who can’t make a decision to buy your products or services? Do you have trouble gaining access to key decision-makers? Getting access to decision-makers is critical to making a sale, and understanding how to do that is a key to success.
Decision makers are typically senior management or leaders in their company or organization, and they employ a wide variety of methods to screen and block sales professionals from getting on their calendar. Making a cold call to a decision-maker typically ends in failure.
The number one way to gain access to decision-makers is to have someone in their organization recommend that they meet with you. In fact, 84 percent of senior executives will usually commit to a meeting if someone in their organization recommends it.
This requires you to build relationships lower in the organization and also create a strong value proposition that motivates the lower level resources to introduce you to decision-makers in their company.
Most senior executives get involved with key purchases very early in the decision-making cycle. However, they are less involved during evaluations of potential solutions. For every sales opportunity, you need to have access to the decision-makers to win. Making sure that your sales strategy includes a plan on how you are going to connect with decision makers will help you win more business.
