ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Northside Hospital has acquired three ChoiceOne Urgent Care of Gwinnett facilities, expanding its presence in Gwinnett County.
Northside will partner with the Nashville-based Urgent Care Group to manage and operate the three locations in Grayson, Sugar Hill and on Hamilton Mill Road in Buford.
The centers are staffed and equipped to treat patients with non-life-threatening ailments, like broken bones, infections and minor injuries.
Over the next several months, the centers, formerly affiliated with Gwinnett Health Systems, will be rebranded as HealthChoice Urgent Care.
The move comes less than a year after Northside acquired Gwinnett Health System and its hospital and auxiliary operations in Duluth and Lawrenceville.
The Northside Hospital health care system is one of Georgia’s leading health care providers with five acute-care hospitals in Atlanta, Canton, Cumming, Duluth and Lawrenceville and more than 250 outpatient locations across the state. The system now has 1,636 inpatient beds, nearly 21,000 employees and 3,500 physicians on staff.
Fresenius Medical Care, which owns ChoiceOne, is leaving the urgent care business. All ChoiceOne employees in the three Gwinnett facilities will remain and continue their clinical and patient work.
“This partnership strengthens urgent care resources for the Gwinnett community, which continues to experience remarkable growth,” said Debbie Mitcham, president and CEO of the Northside Hospital Gwinnett campuses. “Urgent Care Group’s track record in the urgent care field is outstanding, and it fits quite well with Northside’s mission and patient care commitment.”
David Maloney, founder and CEO of Urgent Care Group, built an organization focused on greater operating efficiencies and enhanced clinical quality with urgent care centers throughout the Carolinas.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with Northside Hospital in what is unquestionably one of the best health care regions in the country,” Maloney said. “With each additional associate, center, and partner, Urgent Care Group becomes better for the patients and communities we serve.”
The Urgent Care Group Network includes 20 centers operating in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia.
Gwinnett employees were notified of the transition in late February, and leaders from Urgent Care Group and Northside Hospital are providing in-person and online support and resources.
Andy Miller, editor and CEO of Georgia Health News, said the acquisition makes business sense for Northside Hospital.
“The more services and facilities that a health system can acquire, it adds to its marketing and bargaining clout when striking contracts with health insurers,” he said.
Miller added that many health systems are building up their urgent care capacity to meet consumers’ needs for easily accessible care.
“These centers provide after-hours and weekend services and are much less expensive than going to an emergency room,” Miller said.
