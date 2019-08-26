ATLANTA — After more than four years of negotiations and clearing regulatory hurdles, Northside Hospital and the Gwinnett Health System have completed arrangements to combine their health care operations. The merger takes effect Aug. 28.
The expanded Northside Hospital system will have 1,636 inpatient beds; more than 250 outpatient locations throughout Georgia; and nearly 21,000 employees and 3,500 physicians on staff.
Debbie Mitcham, longtime chief financial officer and 25-year veteran of Northside Hospital, will be the new president and CEO of Northside’s Gwinnett health care campuses. Phil Wolfe, who served as president and CEO of the Gwinnett system for the past 13 years, has announced his retirement effective Aug. 28. Other important leadership changes are expected to be announced soon as the combined healthcare networks begin service as one entity.
The merger agreement was approved by the Georgia Office of the Attorney General in November 2017, and in Faebruary 2019, the Federal Trade Commission completed its review of the combination and gave its approval to move forward.
Northside Hospital is one of Georgia’s leading health care providers with more than 240 locations across the state, including three acute care, state-of-the-art hospitals in Sandy Springs, Cherokee County and Forsyth County. It leads the nation in newborn deliveries and is among the state’s top providers of cancer care and surgical services.
Gwinnett Health System is nationally recognized, with hospitals in Lawrenceville and Duluth. Additional facilities include the Gwinnett Women’s Pavilion, the Gwinnett Extended Care Center, Glancy Rehabilitation Center, and outpatient health centers including surgical, imaging and physical, occupational and speech therapy facilities.
Northside is by far the larger of the two operations. It has $1.8 billion in annual revenues through its three hospitals and various care facilities, according to Dun & Bradstreet. Gwinnett has revenues of about $731 million annually.
Hospital officials said patients of the Gwinnett Health System will notice virtually no changes in their regimen of treatment and care.
Also, beginning this week:
• Gwinnett Medical Center-Lawrenceville, located at 1000 Medical Center Blvd., will be called Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
• The Gwinnett Medical Center-Duluth, located at 3620 Howell Ferry Road, will be called Northside Hospital Duluth.
• The Gwinnett Extended Care Center at GMC-Lawrenceville, located at 650 Professional Drive, will be called the Northside Gwinnett Extended Care Center.
• The Glancy Rehabilitation Center, located at 3215 McClure Bridge Road in Duluth, will be called Northside Gwinnett Joan Glancy.
Changes to the signage at the facilities will occur in stages.
For care provided at Gwinnett locations beginning August 28, patient bills and statements will be addressed from Northside Hospital, and payments will be made to the same. For care received at Gwinnett locations prior to August 28, patient bills will come from and be payable to Gwinnett Medical Center.
More information about the billing process can be found at northsidegwinnett.com.
