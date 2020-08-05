ROSWELL, Ga. — North Fulton Community Charities has named Marten Jallad the new director of operations. In his role, Jallad will oversee all operations and lead the facilities management and thrift shop teams.
Jallad has extensive experience in retail store management with big box retailers and thrift stores. His skill set includes the management of both large facilities and teams.
“It’s an exciting time for Marten to join NFCC,” said NFCC Executive Director Holly York. “He brings years of experience in facilities management to our team and has expertise in retail and thrift operations.”
Jallad said he is looking forward to the challenge.
“I am so very excited to join such an organization that provides so much to our community and look forward to working alongside a great team living out the mission every day,” he said.
Founded in 1983, North Fulton Community Charities is a human services agency dedicated to building self-sufficiency and preventing homelessness and hunger for residents in North Fulton in the cities of Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton, Mountain Park and Roswell. NFCC assists families with basic essentials such as food, rent and utilities, and clothing for short-term emergencies. https://nfcchelp.org/
