NORTH ATLANTA, Ga. — The northern suburbs food scene is attracting state-wide attention. Four restaurants in North Fulton and DeKalb counties have been named on this year’s “100 Plates Locals Love,” an annual culinary guide of the best local dishes as selected by judges throughout the state.
The list is published annually in the Georgia Eats guide released by the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Tourism Division.
This year, the plates included deviled eggs from South Main Kitchen in Alpharetta, braised short rib from Carbonara Trattoria in Dunwoody, Dutch baby pancakes with cranberry and mascarpone filling from Seven Sisters Scones in Johns Creek, and pimento cheese fritters from The Mill Kitchen and Bar in Roswell.
The tourism department highlights the best cuisine throughout the state each year. The guide, created five years ago, is intended to encourage visitors to travel to all corners of Georgia and sample the flavors of the South.
“One of the best ways to immerse yourself and truly experience Georgia is through our food,” said Lisa Love, interim deputy commissioner at Georgia Tourism. “The history and culture of our state is woven into the many flavors, ingredients, dishes and traditions that create an unforgettable dining experience. This issue of the Explore Georgia Culinary Guide is our best yet, as it focuses on sharing our distinctive food and dining offerings you can’t find anywhere else.”
The recommendations are for all regions of the state, including the coast, “Historic Heartland,” “Magnolia Midlands,” Northeast Georgia Mountains and Atlanta Metro. Hundreds of plates were nominated by food aficionados and rated by a panel of judges.
South Main Kitchen, on 9 South Main St. in Alpharetta, offers contemporary Southern cuisine with a twist. The deviled eggs are served with a Benton’s ham chip and Dijon mustard, while the eggs come from Darby Farms in Walton County.
An Italian restaurant, Carbonara Trattoria is located at 5499 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody. The braised short rib features fall-off-the-bone-tender meat and is rounded out with a flavorful red wine vegetable sauce, sauteed broccolini and butternut squash mashed potatoes, according to judges.
The bakery Seven Sisters Scones at 6955 McGinnis Ferry Road in Johns Creek features Dutch baby pancakes that are cooked in a cast-iron skillet and wrapped with cranberries and mascarpone.
The Mill Kitchen and Bar, 590 Mimosa Blvd. in Roswell, features American comfort food with contemporary takes on classics. The pimento cheese fritters are made with locally sourced, house-made pimento cheese and a marmalade of caramelized onions and Heywood’s Provision Company bacon.
Restaurants on Canton Street in Roswell have consistently made the list each year since the guide was created. Past honorees include Table & Main for its fried chicken, Osteria Mattone for its chicken and Roux on Canton for the crawfish risotto.
To see the full “100 Plates Locals Love” list, visit exploregeorgia.org.
The Georgia Eats culinary guide is also available at visitor information centers throughout the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.