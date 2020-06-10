ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Mary Lou Lanaux has recently joined Ansley Atlanta Real Estate in its Alpharetta location. Ansley Atlanta features one of the highest percentages of Million Dollar agents in the Metro Atlanta area.
Lanaux is actively involved in luxury sales for corporate executives, the entertainment industry and family relocations. Her expertise in sales and marketing reflects her enthusiasm for selling prime Atlanta residential properties.
Lanaux’s personal credentials include Agent of the Year, Certified Relocation Specialist, Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist, Phoenix Award Recipient, Life Member of Atlanta Board of Realtors Million Dollar Club and National Association of Realtors Member.
