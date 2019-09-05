How well are you doing in connecting with new prospects? Are you calling them day after day and not making contact? Are they returning your calls when you leave a voicemail?
To get new business you must make a lot of cold calls. However, if you use multiple touch points, you increase the odds of connecting with new prospects.
While making cold calls is certainly a requirement for connecting with potential customers, there are a lot of alternatives. It’s not that these other options are more or less effective. It’s the combination of using multiple touch points that increases your odds for making contact.
For example, after making a cold call and leaving a voicemail, if you send a follow-up email, your odds at getting a response are better. Email campaigns often don’t get a good response, but after your emails go out, if you make follow-up calls, your odds of making contact go up.
Using social media tools like LinkedIn can help you make connections. Sending a paper letter in the mail with information about your products and services can also add value. Dropping by a prospect’s business is yet another effective approach to make contact. Even if the contact isn’t available, at least they now have your business card.
Combining all of these contact methods (cold calls, emails, letters, social media and drop-in meetings) will exponentially increase the odds that you will connect with more prospects. Consider using all these different contact channels when you are pursuing new business for your small business.
