As a small business owner, one of your top priorities should be to build and maintain relationships. How well are you doing in expanding your contact list and staying in touch with everyone? While it’s easier said than done to maintain and enhance relationships you have, the better you do that, the more opportunities you will have.
Your business relationships should not be solely focused on your current customers, although that is certainly the best place to start. Ensuring you maintain contact with current customers, even if they aren’t transacting business with you at that time, can lead to business opportunities and referrals if done right.
Proactively maintaining relationships with your suppliers is also important. There is nothing better than calling up one of your suppliers to give them a business referral. In addition, if your relationships with your suppliers are good, they are more likely to provide you with better terms and pricing.
Networking, whether it’s done at events, by phone or online, is also an important vehicle to building new relationships. Adding new contacts to your relationship list will allow you to potentially leverage their contacts into business opportunities.
Maintaining relationships requires that you maintain contact. This doesn’t mean you have to meet with all of your contacts on an ongoing basis, just that you maintain contact. A phone call, voicemail, email, LinkedIn message or even sending a personal letter in the mail will help you maintain relationships.
While small business owners all have a full plate in running and growing their businesses, the ones that continually build and maintain relationships are far more likely to be successful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.