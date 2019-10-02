MILTON, Ga. — Dr. James Morrow of Morrow Family Medicine recently received the 2019 Distinguished Humanitarian Physician Alumni Award from the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. The family practice has locations in Cumming and Milton.
Morrow and his wife started The Forsyth Bring Your Own Technology Benefit, which helps under-served public school students by acquiring necessary technology. Since its inception, The Forsyth BYOT Benefit has raised over $300,000 to provide hardware, software and Wi-Fi to assist in the education of those in need.
Founded by Jim and Peggie Morrow of Morrow Family Medicine, The Forsyth BYOT Benefit holds two fundraising events each year.
Learn more about the BYOT Benefit and its events at forsythbyotbenefit.org.
