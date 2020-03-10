ROSWELL, Ga. — David Wash, CPA, was recently recognized with the 2019 Award of Excellence by 21st Century Financial. This award signifies a consistent high level of production in the financial services industry.
"David has been a consistent contributor to our organization for many years,” said 21st Century CEO Charlie Parks. “I am also proud of the significant impact David has had advising his clients about their financial future.”
