ROSWELL, Ga. — North Fulton Community Charities has received a $300,000 commitment from LexisNexis Risk Solutions to establish a technology lab. The lab will help support the needs of individuals in workforce readiness, career search opportunities and adult education classes.
Features of the new technology lab include 15 computer stations; dedicated space for GED tutoring, test preparation, computer literacy and technology classes; and an area with resources for children. LexisNexis Risk Solutions will further support the project by providing employee volunteers to serve as instructors and technology advisors in the lab.
“The LexisNexis Risk Solutions Technology Lab will help NFCC provide critical job readiness skills to a much broader audience and allows us to share our expertise with a group of dynamic individuals who are working hard to reenter the workforce,” said Bill Madison, CEO of the insurance business unit at LexisNexis Risk Solutions. “The project builds on our long history with NFCC and our dedication to investing in the community, which needs support now more than ever.”
NFCC’s education programs are designed to build self-sufficiency and support learning by providing basic education and employable skills to low-income adults that are critical for obtaining and maintaining a job. The programs help individuals earn a wage that will enable them to support their family.
