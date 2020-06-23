JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Cristi Holcombe, a Johns Creek resident and former HGTV star, recently opened her own interior design and home goods store in the city.
Holcombe says opening her own retail shop has been a dream for years. In college, her studies focused on retail design, she said, but her career path led her to mostly residential work.
“I’ve always loved walking into a design shop and dreaming about what mine would be like one day,” she said. “We found a perfect spot, and the timing seemed to be great for my husband to come work with me, so we took a leap of faith.”
Her husband, Billy Holcombe, is a marketing veteran and partner with her on the store. Their family moved to Johns Creek about six years ago and have grown to love the community, she said.
“When it came time to open a shop, we knew we wanted to be here,” Cristi Holcombe said. “Not somewhere intown, not even on the other side of 400 in Roswell. We wanted to make sure we kept everything local.”
When Cristi was growing up, her parents had a custom countertop and cabinetry shop. She said at the time she considered their work more construction than design, but in hindsight she realizes it laid the foundation for her future career.
Cristi launched her own interior design firm, Cristi Holcombe Interiors, in 2009 and it has since grown into one of the top full-service design firms in the North Atlanta community, offering turn-key design services for residential homes and light commercial projects.
For three years, Holcomb worked for Home and Garden Television on the Emmy-award-winning show “Elbow Room” as a production designer.
“I thought I was going to be on camera and just do a little bit of design work, but I was so overly involved, in a good way,” she said. “With the production side of things, I really learned so much about what makes everything work. It really helped to see all the ins and outs of construction, budget planning and spatial planning.”
Those multi-tasking skills serve Holcombe well as a small-business owner and now retail manager, she said.
CH Home is located at 3005 Old Alabama Rd, Suite 310. The approximately 2,300 square foot space features items handpicked by Holcombe reflecting her personal design style: classic and colorful, with a modern twist.
Holcombe said her store is casual and approachable, like some large furniture stores, but with the curated taste of a designer. She intends to cater to a wide range of needs and price points: from those looking to pick up a candle or small gift before heading to a party, to those looking to remodel their entire home.
Opening a design store in the middle of a pandemic has been a challenge and required a lot of last-minute adjustment, Holcombe said, but she is still excited and proud to see her longtime dream come true.
“Sometimes shopping is therapy,” she said. “Whether it’s a clothing shop or a design shop, sometimes you just like to go in those shores because they give you a feeling. Whether you’re buying something or just looking to get inspired, the stores you walk out of feeling good are the ones you want come back to. I’m really hoping that our store has that feeling for people.”
