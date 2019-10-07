JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — One of the Johns Creek Chamber of Commerce’s largest annual events, the Community Expo, is set for Thursday, Oct. 10.
The free event will be 4 to 7:30 p.m. at The Standard Club, 6230 Abbotts Bridge Road in Johns Creek.
The lineup of vendors includes landscapers, banks, pest control, cleaners, educators, wellness experts, travel agents and more. The Standard Club chef will provide food samples.
The expo has been a signature event for the Chamber for nearly a decade, but last year the event rebranded to focus more on connecting businesses to the community, rather than business to business networking.
This year, the chamber has taken that a step further by adjusting the hours to make it more convenient for more people to come in after work.
For more information, visit johnscreekchamber.com.
