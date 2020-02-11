ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Brian Iroff, owner of Iroff’s Jewelers in Alpharetta, recently announced that “All Facets Gemological Corp” of New York will be visiting their store for three days on Feb. 13-15, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
John Angelo, curator of this multi-million-dollar antique and estate jewelry collection, will give Iroff’s clients the opportunity to purchase from a collection that features art noveau, art deco, Edwardian and other period jewelry.
Angelo has been a jewelry curator to the likes of Ava Gardner, Elizabeth Taylor and Merle Oberon. He will be at Iroff›s during this event to speak about pieces in his estate collection available for purchase as well as relaying stories about being the “Jeweler to the Stars.”
For more information, contact Iroff at brian@iroff.com or 770-751-7222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.