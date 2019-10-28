CUMMING, Ga. — Jack Allen, president and owner of Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, which serves the Forsyth County area, has announced completion of a transaction for the purchase of Cumming-based Byars Funeral Home.
Under terms of the agreement, the Byars facility on Professional Park Drive has been closed and all business has been located to the Ingram facility on Ingram Avenue in Cumming. Phone numbers, contracts, social media, website and other operations have been absorbed by Ingram and will be transitioned into Ingram services.
Part of those services include preplanning arrangements. Allen said anyone who has contracted with Byars for these services will also be absorbed by the sale and will see no changes in their agreements and any financial transactions are safe.
Marty Byars, who served as the Funeral Director with Byars, will continue as a consultant with Ingram for a period of time.
Byars Funeral Home opened in 2003.
“It’s a very, very friendly transaction,” Byars said. “Jack and I have been friends for years, and I was looking to retire in the next couple of years.”
Byars said he can’t think of anyone he would feel more comfortable with taking over his business and that Ingram reflects the highest values.
“We dedicated ourselves to comforting a family at a time when they needed guidance and direction in their life,” Byars said. “Our goal was to treat each family’s individual needs with care and to build a long-lasting relationship with every family we served.”
Allen said the opportunity for the purchase presented itself at the right time and just seemed to make sense for Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
“Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory has been a cornerstone in the Forsyth County area for 91 years,” he said. “We take pride in our service to this community and believe this decision further demonstrates our commitment to the place we call home.”
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory was founded in 1928 by Royston Ingram. After his death in the 1970s, his sons, Buck, George and Robert Ingram owned and operated the business.
In 2004, the brothers sold the business to Allen.
“Byars Funeral Home & Cremation Services have provided funeral services for many years in Cumming,” Allen said. “I want to assure their loyal families they will continue to be cared for in a professional, caring and honest manner.”
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory is at 210 Ingram Avenue in Cumming.
