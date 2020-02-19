Are you getting all your tasks and activities completed each day? Do you feel that you don’t have enough time to get all your work done? Are things slipping through the cracks and not getting done? Maintaining and managing a to-do list can help you get more done and help you to focus on your top priorities.
It doesn’t matter if you are maintaining your to-do list manually or using technology to manage your tasks and activity. The important thing is that you have a process for identifying, prioritizing and documenting what you need to do each day. Start by creating a list of what you need to do. Include the time that is required to complete the task and also the relative importance (like A, B, C). Once you have a prioritized list, you’ll be able to focus on tasks that are most important.
Some tasks are a part of a bigger project or initiative, so you’ll want to make sure they are sequenced appropriately. Other tasks take less time to complete and when completed, can free up your time to focus on more important activities. Check off the things you complete and how long it took. This will be helpful for planning recurring tasks.
You should also consider automating this process. There are hundreds of computer and mobile applications that can streamline this process and make it even more productive for you. Maintaining and managing your to-do list is a key to working more efficiently every day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.