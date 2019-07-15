As a small business owner, how often do you want to change your strategies and tactics to grow your business? Have you changed businesses processes to make them better, only to find out that they’re not?
While change is important to operate and grow a small business, sometimes leaving things alone is your best bet.
In other words, if it’s working, keep
doing it.
The term “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” is a well-known phrase, and in most cases, it’s an accurate statement. If something is working well in your small business, why take the time to change it? This includes all of your major business processes, information systems, operating procedures and strategies.
A thorough assessment of all of these areas will help you identify things that are working and also things that aren’t. With limited time, most small business owners will be better off improving things that aren’t working than trying to improve those that are.
I am certainly not advocating that you ignore continual and incremental improvements of all facets of your business. However, starting with the things that either need to be completely “overhauled” or created again from scratch is a much better use of your time.
I’ve seen small business owners invest in major projects to improve things that are working like their technology, sales processes, financial management and many other areas, only to find that the money and time they spent didn’t make any difference.
As a rule of thumb in running and growing your small business, if something is working, keep doing it!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.