Owners: Michel Crowder, John Mansour, Kyle Davis, Britt Thames
About: Hydralive Therapy is a health and wellness clinic with locations in Alabama and Georgia. Our mission is simple: to provide a comfortable, spa-like experience with services to enhance a healthy lifestyle. Our services include IV therapy, vitamin injections and cryotherapy that focus on individualized care.
Our staff is made up of board certified/state-licensed medical healthcare professionals. All our treatment protocols are overseen by a board-certified physician. In 60 minutes or less, customers leave feeling revived!
Opened: 8/1/2020
Location: 12635 Crabapple Road STE 140, Milton, GA 30004
Phone: 470-359-4815
Website: hydralivetherapy.com
