NORTH ATLANTA, Ga. — It appears to be a promising time for the hotel industry in North Atlanta, with some chains undertaking major renovations and more set to enter the market.
Hotel development is following a path forged by expanded business and office growth primarily along I-285 and Ga. 400.
In the Perimeter area, The Crowne Plaza at Ravinia, Embassy Suites on Crown Pointe Parkway and Marriott on Perimeter Center Parkway have all undertaken multi-million-dollar upgrades in the past few years.
“All the hotels have renovations, so we’re going after each other pretty aggressively, but it’s also really cool everything is so new,” said Tim Cahill, director of Sales and Marketing at the Crowne Plaza.
In addition to all the renovation, two new hotels are under construction. A 10-story, 200-room hotel is part of the development going up between Perimeter Mall and the Dunwoody MARTA station, expected to open in late 2020.
An AC Hotel is expected to come to Perimeter Center West in 2021, in a space that used to be a parking lot. It will have the first rooftop bar in Dunwoody, said Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Katie Bishop Williams.
The area could be set to get two more hotels, depending on how zoning petitions play out. On Oct. 15, the Dunwoody Planning Commission will hear proposals for two developments that would include a hotel in addition to restaurant and retail space. One would be at Ravinia near the interchange of Ashford Dunwoody Road and I-285, and the other would be on Perimeter Center East across from Perimeter Mall.
The growth in business along Ga. 400 is also adding to hotel inventory.
Alpharetta is home to 25 hotels with another three in the works.
One of the most anticipated is the Cotton House currently under construction downtown. The four-story boutique hotel, just west of Main Street on Milton Avenue, will feature 119 rooms. Demolition work at the site began in late summer.
Alpharetta’s most recent addition, Hotel Avalon, just off Ga. 400, opened in 2018. Bookings in the 330-room hotel stretched well into 2021 when it opened. In addition to the simple draw of Avalon as a destination spot for tourists and shoppers, the hotel shares ownership with the city of a conference center that provides 44,000 square feet of flexible event space.
The City of Roswell is currently home to just over a dozen hotels. Four additional hotels are also currently in development — three business class hotels on Westside Parkway and a boutique hotel in the Historic District.
Roswell Inc, the city’s economic development arm, is actively interested in bringing more hotels into the city and has recently launched a second hotel feasibility study in partnership with Visit Roswell, said Roswell Inc Director of Communications and Public Relations Carisa Turner.
Johns Creek, though its business footprint is notable smaller than its neighbors, can still boast relative growth in its hotel industry. This spring, the city’s third hotel, a Hampton Inn, opened its doors
“They’re all in Technology Park, so they stay full with business during the week,” said Shelby Marzen, director of the Johns Creek Convention and Visitors Bureau. “It’s the perfect place for them.”
At the hotel ribbon cutting, Johns Creek Chamber of Commerce Chairman Kent Davies said the new property was good news for the business community and the city. With a shortage of hotels, business was overflowing into Forsyth and Alpharetta, denying the city hotel/motel tax revenue.
Milton appears to be an exception to the hotel growth trend for now, limited to Springhill Suites near Ga. 400. The city expects to receive $80,000 in hotel/motel tax revenues in 2020, and those funds are used for the city’s events with the intention of promoting tourism.
While Milton has a limited hotel base, future development near Ga. 400 could open the door for more lodging.
The city recently contracted a consulting firm to study potential business expansion in the city’s Deerfield Parkway area. The firm suggested Milton look to attract mixed-use development in the area, which could build the city’s commercial tax base and draw in residents from other cities. Within the mixed-use drive is the potential for additional hotels.
Staff writers Patrick Fox, Julia Grochowski and Joe Parker contributed to this article.
