ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Home Fashion Interiors recently announced the installation of its new Caracole Furniture Boutique.
The boutique is complete with product, finish samples, fabric samples, tear sheets and catalogs. It is displayed with all the specs from the complete factory showroom at market.
Executives from Caracole, including the president and executive vice president of sales as well as Home Fashion Interiors’ regional sales representative, attended the Nov. 21 official grand opening.
Steinway Piano Galleries provided a grand piano during the celebration. A portion of the proceeds from the grand opening benefited the Atlanta Humane Society, which was also present.
The grand opening had three giveaways, which included a table lamp from Home Fashion Interiors, a table from Caracole and a one-hour design time offered by Home Fashion Interiors.
(0) comments
