CUMMING, Ga. — Harry Norman, Realtors The Collection at Forsyth recently welcomed Quynh Truong as one of the newest members of its growing team.
Truong graduated from UNC Charlotte and the Mingle School of Real Estate. She is also a member of the Northeast Atlanta Metro Association of Realtors.
As a resident of the Atlanta area, Truong has knowledge of the suburban neighborhoods in North Georgia she provides to buyers and sellers, which gives them a greater understanding of the market conditions.
Truong can design a customized plan for a property, provide financing options and negotiate contracts. She said she is dedicated to educating her clients about the buying and selling process, so they can make informed decisions.
Truong lives in Buford with her husband Nhut Doan. She said she enjoys honing her cooking skills on Vietnamese food and spending time with her children Tamee and Kha.
