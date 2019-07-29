CUMMING, Ga. — Harry Norman, Realtors The Collection at Forsyth recently welcomed Dawn Hobby as one of the newest members of its growing team.
Hobby is a graduate of Darton State College, the Albany Board of Realtors with the Barney Fletcher Schools and a member of the Atlanta Realtors Association.
In 2015, Hobby was awarded the Realtor Rookie of the Year and won the Presidential Achievement Award in 2015, 2016 and 2017. She was also Agent of the Month in January 2019 at the Harry Norman, Realtors office in Woodstock.
As a resident of the Atlanta area for over 14 years, Hobby is familiar with the suburban neighborhoods in North Georgia. She provides this knowledge to her buyers and sellers to give them a greater understanding of the market conditions.
Hobby can design a customized plan for properties, financing options and negotiate contracts.
She said she is dedicated to educating her clients and customers about the buying and selling process, so they can make informed decisions.
Hobby currently lives in South Forsyth with her husband Russell and enjoys spending as much time as possible with her granddaughter Emmy.
