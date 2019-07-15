CUMMING, Ga. — Harry Norman, Realtors The Collection at Forsyth recently added Heather Clemons as one of the newest members of its growing team.
Clemons is a graduate of both Kennesaw State University and the Success Real Estate School as well as a member of the 400 North Board of Realtors. A 19-year resident of the Atlanta area, Clemons provides assistance for buyers and sellers in Forsyth County, Lake Lanier and North Atlanta area.
Clemons can customize plans for a property, provide financing options and negotiate the contract. She said she is dedicated to educating her clients and customers about the buying and selling process so they can make informed decisions.
Clemons currently lives in Cumming with her husband Randy and daughter Ava.
