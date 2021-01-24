METRO ATLANTA, Ga. — Small businesses are rushing to get a share of another round of SBA loans being offered through the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
Access to the loans rolled out in stages this month, with minority and community development depository institutions eligible first. Institutions with a billion dollars or less in assets were given access to the process Jan. 15, and all financial institutions came on board Jan. 19.
The new wave of loans is available to first-time applicants and to those businesses that received PPP loans during the first two rounds of the program last year.
The first round of SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program loans, issued in mid-April 2020, totaled some $350 billion and were gone in less than two weeks. A second round for $310 billion was made available April 27, and half the money had been awarded within the first week. But the rush cooled quickly, leaving more than $130 billion unallocated when applications ended in August.
Overall, Georgia’s roughly 235 chartered lending institutions provided more than $14.7 billion in loans to nearly 175,000 small businesses through the 2020 PPP program, said David Oliver, senior vice president of the Georgia Bankers Association. The average loan was for $84,306.
Nationally, the program is credited with helping 5.2 million small businesses keep 51 million American workers employed.
Demand is high
Applications for the current wave of PPP loans is backed with about $284 billion in funding and runs through March 31.
“We are seeing a lot of demand,” said Joe Brannen, Georgia Bankers Association president and CEO. “We are seeing more demand for Second Draw loans, more so than we are First Draw loans.”
Brannen said when the application deadline for First Draw loans closed last August, demand appeared to have been met.
“But, the Second Draw, because that wasn’t available before, we’ve got a fair number of borrowers taking advantage of that,” he said.
Brannen said it’s too early to track which business sectors are applying for the new loans, but logically, it would be those that were the hardest hit.
“That’s what the Second Draw program is for, those businesses that can show they had a 25 percent drop in revenues in comparable quarters between 2019 and 2020,” Brannen said. “That’s going to be hospitality, it’s going to be restaurants, it’s going to be the businesses that didn’t fully reopen.”
Guidelines for the 2021 PPP are generally the same as before for first-time applicants.
Second Draw PPP Loans are for eligible small businesses with 300 or fewer employees, that previously received a First Draw PPP Loan and will use or have used the full amount only for authorized uses, and that can demonstrate at least a 25 percent decline in gross receipts between comparable quarters in 2019 and 2020. The maximum amount of a Second Draw PPP loan is $2 million.
Brannen said that in general, the loan process this time will be easier. Many businesses have been through the application process before, and the government is using an upgraded platform that is far simpler for banks to navigate.
Brannen said he hopes small businesses will make use of the program.
“We had a lot of people who just didn’t bother to try last time, and I think that’s why we had a lot of money left over,” he said.
Loans to benefit local economy
Kali Boatright, president and CEO of the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce, said she has heard from a number of area bankers reporting interest in the Second Draw is brisk.
“We encourage anyone seeking funds to contact their banker or accountant as soon as possible,” she said. “As always, if there are any questions, the Greater North Fulton Chamber is happy to assist any business in North Fulton.”
Alan Najjar, director of Business Development at Smith & Howard accounting firm in Atlanta, said the new round of PPP loans will benefit the U.S. economy and especially the businesses in North Fulton. It will allow big and small financial institutions to continue assisting those businesses who did not request sufficient funds last year to get another bite out of the apple, he said.
“This second draw PPP allocation of $284 billion targets employers with less than 300 employees vs. 500 in round one,” Najjar said. “Round Two also specifically mentions the allowable use of proceeds for property damage, supplier costs, personal protection equipment, and it is significant that this new round allows news organizations, destination marketing organizations and 501c(6) nonprofit organizations like chambers of commerce to apply.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.