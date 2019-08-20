ATLANTA — GENCapital, a wealth management firm, recently announced the addition of Roswell resident David Sweeney to its expanding team.
Sweeney has over 20 years of experience in corporate financial planning and analysis, project management, sales, deal structuring and financing in the information technology industries, primarily at IBM and its financing arm, IBM Credit Corporation, LLC.
As a wealth adviser, Sweeney will provide comprehensive wealth planning strategies, including investment management, retirement planning strategies, education planning, insurance and risk management, and estate planning.
Sweeney is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, earning dual degrees in economics and political science.
He was commissioned as an officer in the United States Navy and served aboard USS Comstock (LSD-45) during Operation Desert Storm.
