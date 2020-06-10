ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Brendan Skeen, CEO of 55 Fitness, recently announced the opening of the company’s first center at 8470 Holcomb Bridge Road, in the Ellard Village Shopping Center. “Alpharetta is our first chosen market because of the positive and energetic atmosphere in the area,” Skeen said. “We focus our fitness and wellness programs to those adults 55 and over. The response has been overwhelming from the community. People seem to be eager to get involved with fitness and well-being and taking care of themselves… and we’re here to help them.”
After over 20 years in the senior homecare industry, Skeen identified the tremendous demand for a fitness facility designed to meet the specific needs of the rapidly growing 55 and over population. He partnered with his mother Donna Skeen, who herself has over 40 years of experience in senior services and mental health services, to address these needs in the fitness industry.
55 Fitness is a gym where mature adults can improve their overall health and wellness in a truly unintimidating and supportive community of peers, Brendan said.
“55 Fitness strives to provide our members with the latest technology and exercise disciplines to improve their overall quality of life,” he said. “We are proud to be the first fitness center in the Atlanta Metro Area to offer our members the bioDensity system. [The system] is an advanced osteogenic loading exercise-based therapy shown to improve a number of medical conditions and health concerns.”
For more info, call 470-394-0000.
