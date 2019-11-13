JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — EVOQ Town Flats at Johns Creek recently announced that Dutch Monkey Doughnuts in Cumming will open a new concept in Johns Creek. It will be located inside of the apartment community at the intersection of Medlock Bridge Road and Bell Road.
The new concept, branded “The Dutch,” will provide an outlet for husband and wife team Arpana Satyu-Burge and Martin Burge to stretch their talents and offer patrons an expanded menu of items. In addition to award-winning doughnuts and coffee, the new concept will offer gourmet frites and soft serve ice cream.
The Dutch is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2020. EVOQ Town Flats is already open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.