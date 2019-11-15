JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Well over 100 hospital employees, local business leaders and elected officials turned out to celebrate the groundbreaking of Emory Johns Creek Hospital’s $61 million expansion Nov. 7.
The 84,000-square-foot expansion will add two floors to the existing hospital building, allowing for 40 new beds.
Emory Johns Creek is the largest employer in Johns Creek and a cornerstone of its business community. CEO Marilyn Margolis was the last chair of the Chamber of Commerce.
It’s fitting that so many community members attended the ceremony including Mayor Mike Bodker, three council members, Chamber President Kent Davies and religious leaders from across faiths.
“There's an incredibly diverse crowd from the community supporting what I think is a really great step forward,” Emory Healthcare Group President Dr. Bryce Gartland said. “On behalf of the entire Emory Healthcare executive team, it's truly an honor and privilege to be here celebrating this expansion.”
The mayor said he was excited to see the hospital expansion finally reach the construction phase after a year of clearing regulatory hurdles, and he praised Margolis for her leadership.
"It was very interesting to start a city and a hospital at the same time,” Bodker said. “I have literally watched this hospital from its inception through all of Marilyn's predecessors. I am so proud that we have Marilyn at the helm.”
Margolis poured thanks onto the Emory Johns Creek staff and board members, the broader Emory Healthcare system and the hospitals partners, including the city, chamber and Rotary Club.
"We love having partners that care about healthcare and care about making this facility what it needs to be," Margolis said. "One of the things I know for sure is: This facility is beautiful. It's going to be more beautiful, but without the people who work here, without the people in this community, it would just be a lot of bricks and mortar."
The hospital expansion is expected to open in April 2021. The sixth floor will provide additional clinical space, including 21 inpatient medical beds and 19 observation beds.
The fifth floor will primarily provide non-clinical space, such as offices, conference rooms, physician sleep rooms and storage space. A two-chair inpatient dialysis room will also be constructed on the fifth floor to treat patients with kidney disease.
In maintaining Emory Healthcare’s commitment to environmental sustainability, the addition will feature natural daylight with large windows, LED lighting and controls, low-emitting interior finishes and waste and reduction efforts throughout construction.
Though the building was originally built to accommodate a possible two-story expansion, work to make the addition a reality began in earnest about two years ago. The number of patients the hospital sees has grown rapidly over the past few years, and hospital leaders say the addition is a necessity to keep up with the needs of the community.
“As our community continues to grow, so must we as a hospital,” Gartland said.
