JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Delta Community Credit Union’s John’s Creek location has a new branch manager, Carisa Buffington.
Buffington is new to Johns Creek, but she has years of experience leading credit union teams in Duluth, Suwanee and Buford.
“I’m excited to be in Johns Creek,” Buffington said. “I’m finding our members here are uniquely committed to this area, and I’m excited to continue Delta Community’s investment in this vibrant community.”
Buffington was tapped to lead the Johns Creek branch after former manager Jenn Dietzel was promoted to the credit union’s residential lending team. Delta Community has about 65,000 members in Fulton County, and many of them call the Johns Creek branch their “home” bank.
