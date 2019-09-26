Do you currently have a definable, repeatable and measurable sales process in your business? Is this process documented? Does everyone on your sales team follow this process?
If your answer is yes, you probably are experiencing predictable sales results. If your answer is no, your results most likely are unpredictable.
Without a defined sales process, it is virtually impossible to determine what you need to do to improve your sales results. Having a sales process that is defined and measurable can help you pinpoint improvement actions. For example, if your business relies on a steady stream of new business leads and there is no tracking system in place to account for these leads, how would you possibly know if your lead generation process is adequate for achieving your sales goals?
Documenting a sales process for your small business is not time consuming and can reap huge benefits. Just like a football team uses a playbook to execute the “process” of running a play, a sales process is a playbook for your sales team.
Take the time to document your sales process and develop measurements. Train your sales team on the process and require that they follow it. Track your results and identify ways to improve both the effectiveness and efficiency of the process. Having a definable, repeatable and measureable sales process can have a profound impact on enabling sales growth in your business.
