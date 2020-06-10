Business name: CWS Waxing Salon
Owners: Christie Sachse and Patricia Reyes
About: CWS Waxing Salon specialize in full body waxing, Brazilian and bikini waxing, utilizing the highest quality hard wax for the bikini area and premium soft wax for other parts of the body. Its mission is to impress customers with the highest professional services, including the highest level of sanitation for customer safety.
Opened: Jan. 16, 2020
Address: 629 Holcomb Bridge Road, Suite #128, Roswell (located inside the Phenix Salon Suite)
Phone: 404-906-4403
Website: CWSwaxingsalon.com
