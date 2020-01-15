Do you understand your customers? Are you aware of their priorities and interests? Have you reached out to them in a formal way to research what is keeping them awake at night?
Conducting customer research can unlock your potential to serve them better, make them happier, and sell them more products and services.
Customer research should not be confused with market research. While market research is focused on better understanding what products and services you should provide, customer research is centered on gaining a better understanding of how to better serve your customers.
This all starts with something quite simple: talking with your customers. This can be done formally through structured focus groups or surveys or done by simply making it a regular part of your interactions with customers. Asking them questions about their current environment, future plans, obstacles they are facing, and how you can assist them will unlock information on how to better serve them.
Understanding customer-defined service standards will allow you to align your operating procedures to meet your customer’s standards. It allows you to train your employees about what matters and what doesn’t. It enables you to continually measure your performance and improve areas that are falling short.
Customer research is important in understanding what your customers expect, what matters most to them and how they are measuring your performance. It takes the guesswork out of determining the best way to serve your customers. And the better you serve your customers, the more likely they’ll remain customers and spend more money with you.
