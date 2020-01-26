Are you having trouble attracting new customers? Have you ever wished you could convey your message to a lot of potential customers at the same time? Conducting seminars is a very productive way to save time and attract new customers.
Most small business owners think that the only way to get new business is to meet with new prospects, and they are right. They just go about that process in a suboptimal way. Driving to a prospect’s business, meeting for an hour or so, then driving to the next meeting takes a lot of time. Having prospects come to you and spending approximately the same amount of time with them while conducting a seminar allows you to communicate with many people at the same time and saves a lot of time.
Seminars are not meant to be a selling event but more of an educational or communication venue for you to convey important information about a particular subject to many people at the same time. The first step in conducting a seminar is to determine who you want to invite and what you are going to talk about.
Promoting the seminar comes next, and there are a lot of avenues you can utilize to get the word out. Many small business owners who already do this use email, newspaper ads, direct mail and social media to maximize attendance. Making it easy to sign up and offering something for attending will attract more attendees.
Conducting seminars to generate awareness and interest in your product or service is a great way to get the word out simultaneously to a lot of people. Including seminars as a part of your overall marketing and sales strategy will help you to attract new customers and grow your small business.
