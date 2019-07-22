ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Carl Appen has joined Appen Media Group as account executive.
A graduate of the University of Oklahoma where he received a BA in Letters, Carl will be working with businesses in the area to develop marketing plans leveraging Appen Media products to help them grow.
Appen Media Group publishes the Herald newspapers covering North Fulton and Forsyth County. It also publishes the Dunwoody Crier and Northside Woman magazine, along with a string of other publications.
“I’m excited to bring another Appen to the family business,” said Publisher Hans Appen. “We love what we do, and I know that Carl has a lot to offer us and the community.”
No stranger to the publication company his parents founded, Carl said that while a teenager, he spent most of his time at the office running early morning delivery routes and emptying the newspaper boxes.
“I have grown up alongside the papers,” he said. “I still slip up and call the Alpharetta-Roswell Herald ‘the ReVue.’”
Carl, 23, spent much of his time in school remotely uploading the papers every week, a job that allowed him to familiarize himself with every published article and advertisement.
“I am coming aboard a ship that has been around longer than I have been alive,” he said. “It is surreal to now have a desk at the office where I used to drag around a plastic, music-blaring, toy horse. Joining the family business is something that I have been excited about for a few years now.”
He said he plans to immerse himself back into the community he grew up in, juggling work duties with joining older brother Hans in coaching T-ball.
“My brother has really taken the hand-off (from publishers Ray and Christina Appen) and excelled in continuing the work of my parents,” Carl said. “All three have prioritized the community-building aspect of the company, which is something that I see as the cornerstone of not just local news but any successful business.”
