Luci Allen, a Milton resident and recent graduate of Cambridge High School, was one of five Atlanta area students selected as student leaders for Bank of America’s summer internship program.
The philanthropic program offered by BofA offers young people an opportunity to build their workforce and leadership skills through a paid summer internship at a local nonprofit and the ability to help improve their communities.
This summer Allen is interning with the East Lake Foundation, which offers numerous programs to residents in Atlanta’s East Lake neighborhood and families at Charles R. Drew Charter School. The student leaders will work with the foundation’s partners to assist senior citizens with computer classes, tutor and mentor elementary and middle school youth and serve as counselors for the STEAM (science, technology engineering, arts and math) summer camp at Drew Charter School.
“We recognize that building workforce skills early can help prepare a young person for long-term success,” said Wendy Stewart, Atlanta market president for Bank of America. “Investing in youth and young adults is part of our broader commitment to connect individuals to the training and jobs needed for economic success, and ultimately strengthen our community.”
Allen will be attending the University of Alabama.
