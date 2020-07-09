Business name: Cafe De Bono
Owners: Basset Elarbi
About: Cafe De Bono is a local, family-owned restaurant offering authentic Italian cuisine. The cafe serves freshly cooked food that is prepared using locally sourced ingredients. The menu includes soups, salads, panini, piadini, pastries, Italian coffee drinks, espresso and other beverages. Dine-in and take out options are available.
Opened: June 5, 2020
Address: 631 North Main St, Ste. 104, Alpharetta
Phone: 678-404-7704
Website: www.cafedebono.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.