Are you having challenges managing your technology in your small business? Do computer problems or issues with software and printers take up too much of your time? Most small business owners rely heavily on technology to run their business, and it is very important that they manage and maintain it in an efficient manner.
Here are some options you may want to consider if you’re a small business owner and also the first person your employees contact when an IT problem arises.
Option 1: Utilize a part-time IT professional. There are plenty of IT professionals that can help you manage and maintain your information technology. They can be hired by the hour, or you can have an ongoing arrangement for them to check-in on a regular basis to make sure everything is running correctly.
Option 2: Utilize an IT managed services provider. Many essential IT management tasks can be performed remotely over the internet. Managed service providers provide many options including help desk services and onsite resources if needed. Having a “virtual” IT department is a great option if you need to be up and running 24/7.
Option 3: Hire a full-time IT resource. Depending on the size of your small business and the significant risk of your computers, servers, printers or internet access not functioning correctly, the cost of this resource could very well pay for itself.
If you’re a small business owner and spending too much time on IT, and not enough time on growing your business, these options can provide you with solutions to make sure your information technology is managed without impacting your time.
