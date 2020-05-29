NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The smart play for small businesses affected by the economic downturn is to pursue opportunities provided through the Small Business Administration’s expanded loan programs.
That’s the word from a group of area bankers and business experts speaking at a special North Fulton Banking Forum May 28. The online forum, arranged through the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce, featured advice to small business from key leaders in banking and business.
Most of the focus was on the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program, which was set up to provide more than $650 billion in loans to help small businesses keep their employees during the crisis. The most popular feature of the program is that the total loan is forgivable if it is used correctly.
Danielle Cheung, senior vice president and market executive for Metro Atlanta Business Banking at Bank of America, said small businesses must be careful to follow provisions of the PPP to have their loans forgiven.
Bank of America has made approximately 19,000 loans in Georgia, providing just under a billion dollars in funding, she said. Most of those loans, 98 percent, went to companies with fewer than 100 employees — 81 percent to companies with fewer than 10 employees.
“We continue to take applications, and we know how important the PPP is to the businesses,” Cheung said.
Unprecedented time for business
Right now, Cheung said, Bank of America is assessing its entire client credit portfolio across the board.
“We’ve been through other recessions before where businesses have been impacted, but we’ve never really been in a situation like this where businesses are closed,” she said. “Businesses are facing challenges that they’ve never faced before.”
The most important thing a business can do is remain in contact with its financial partners, she said. That means communicating everything — good or bad, she said.
“Even if they’re not hearing all that positive news, at least they know that you are acknowledging the issues in your business,” Cheung said.
Banks are interested in whether clients have dealt with downturns in the past and how the business is handling current staffing. Staffing and pay information is a vital part of qualifying for loan forgiveness under the PPP program, she said.
Andrew Bell, vice president of Business Development with Affinity Bank, said guidance for PPP loan forgiveness has been adjusted over the past few weeks. In general, he said, businesses must take special care to document salary expenses because 75 percent of these loans must be applied to maintaining the workforce.
During the eight-week time frame the loan covers, Bell said employers must recognize limits on salaries. No salary compensation can exceed $15,000 during that time frame, he said.
Non-payroll expenses, such as rent, utilities and internet, cannot exceed 25 percent of the total loan, he added.
Bell warned there are some practices that could reduce the amount eligible for forgiveness.
First, loan proceeds must be spent, he said.
“You’re only eligible for what you spend, and the remaining portion — whatever wasn’t used — there’ll be a balance on the loan,” he said.
Another element that could disqualify a PPP recipient for forgiveness is a reduction in full-time employees or more than a 25 percent reduction in salary or wages. Employers must be careful to follow guidelines for maintaining the proper levels for each, he said, and maintaining good records is key.
Other programs to consider
Anna Brumby, a consultant with the Small Business Development Center at Georgia State, discussed two other SBA loan programs small businesses may want to consider.
The 7(a) Loan Program is the SBA’s primary assistance package to small businesses. Brumby said current loans now carry a six-month deferment. The 7(a) loan program is tailored for startups and for those businesses seeking to expand, Brumby said.
New loans also carry a six-month deferment as well, as long as the loan closes before Sept. 27, 2020. During that deferment period, the SBA will pay principal, fees and interest.
The SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans, or EIDL, has run out of funding, but the agency is still processing applications made before the money ran out.
EIDL was formed by the government to help businesses stay afloat during the current crisis. Loans carry a 3.75 interest rate over a term of 30 years.
The loans are based solely on credit scores, Brumby said.
Companies with high credit scores who were turned down can appeal the decision, Brumby said, but it is a lengthy process.
Ken Davis, president for the Georgia Region at Renasant Bank, said the sudden sweep of the coronavirus pandemic caught everyone off guard. He said recovery needs to be viewed over the long term, and it will not occur with a blanket fix nationwide.
“Each market’s got its own challenges, and it’s going to be a long road till we get back to whatever this ‘forward normal’ [is],” he said. “I think it’s important, as individuals, as owners, as husbands, wives, grandparents — we take care of our own health as well because we’re going to have to be in this for the long haul.”
