ALPHARETTA, Ga. — THH, LLC, a technology-based holding company, has announced two new leadership hires, which will increase the company’s reach in the private equity arena and expand its footprint in the country.

The newly established CFO and CRO positions are tasked with growing the “carve-out” department, which focuses on providing financial, integration, software development, sales and marketing, and IT support to newly formed companies created through divestiture.

Kyle Fisher joins the company as chief financial officer. With more than 10 years of finance, accounting and audit experience, Fisher specialized in working with private equity clients the past two years.

Fisher will also head up a new THH location in Indianapolis, allowing the team to better serve clients in the Midwest.

Charles Wells has been named the new chief revenue officer. Wells brings 10 years of revenue generation and business consultation experience. For the past three years, he focused on driving new growth for carve-out companies.

Wells is based in the Atlanta headquarters and will service clients globally, focusing on revenue growth.

Since 2019, THH has been involved in more than 26 acquisitions, including carve-outs. The increased focus on carve-outs leverages the firm’s strength in building smaller companies into profitable, yet highly efficient and scalable, organizations.