ATLANTA, Ga. — Synovus announced the appointment of David Boehmig, Catherine Mitchell, and Lindsey Petrini to its North Georgia Advisory Board.
“David, Catherine and Lindsey are highly respected business and community leaders who share a deep commitment to the development of Metro Atlanta,” said Allen Barker, North Georgia Division CEO of Synovus Bank. “We are proud to welcome them to our board, and we look forward to benefiting from their counsel as we continue to serve this community.”
Boehmig is founder, president and CEO of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty. He was named Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Most Admired CEO in Residential Real Estate in 2019.
Mitchell is vice president of Cox Business Product Development and Management for Cox Communications, leading product innovation, development and management. From 2010 to 2019, she focused on residential products, spearheading the transformation of the Cox Video Product portfolio. She joined Cox in 2000 as vice president and general manager of the Roanoke, Va., market.
Petrini is vice president, chief operating officer of Wellstar North Fulton Hospital in Roswell. She joined North Fulton Hospital in 2006 and has held leadership positions, including marketing director and chief business development officer. Petrini is a longtime member of the Alpharetta Rotary Club and is chairman of the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce.
