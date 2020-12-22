CUMMING, Ga. — Harry Norman Realtors The Collection at Forsyth has welcomed Shari Simpson as one of its newest members.
A graduate of the University of South Florida, Georgia Institute of Real Estate, and a member of the 400 North Board of Realtors, Simpson is a resident of the Atlanta area for more than 24 years with a keen knowledge of the suburban neighborhoods in North Georgia. She provides this expertise to her buyers and sellers, which gives them a greater understanding of the market conditions, resulting in a successful purchase and/or sale of their property.
She can design a customized plan for your property, provide financing options, or negotiate the contract on the house you desire. She is dedicated to educating her clients and customers about the buying and selling process, so they can make informed decisions.
“As a former teacher, I have learned to have a plan, but be flexible and willing to adapt in order to succeed,” Simpson said. “I strive to build long lasting relationships with all of my clients, treating them like family, always willing to go the extra mile for them.”
Simpson lives in Forsyth with her husband Don, and boys Brayden, Zachary, Grant and Cole.
She is available at 770-815-9772, or email her directly at Shari.Simpson@HarryNorman.com.
